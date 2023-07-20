The Government of Jersey has announced the final phase of its Covid-19 de-escalation measures.

From 1 August, the government will no longer supply free lateral flow test (LFT) kits or advise islanders to stay at home for five days if they have Covid-19.

Islanders will also no longer have to take an LFT when being admitted to hospital or other care settings.

Prof Peter Bradley, director of public health, said it marked "the end of our emergency response".