There was a 6.8% rise in the number of people earning less than the living wage on the Isle of Man in 2022, a survey has found.

More than 2,400 completed the Isle of Man's Annual Earnings Survey, which gauged the average salaries from both the private and public sectors.

It showed 16.9% of people were paid below the living wage compared to 10.1% in 2021.

The jump has largely been put down to a rise in the living wage from £10.87 to £11.05 per hour that was introduced in August last year.