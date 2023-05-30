Rise in people earning less than living wage
At a glance
The results of the Isle of Man's annual Earnings Survey have been published
More than 2,400 people from the private and public sector took part
Compared with 2021, there was a 6.8% rise in people earning less than the living wage
On average people on the island earned more than UK workers
There was a 6.8% rise in the number of people earning less than the living wage on the Isle of Man in 2022, a survey has found.
More than 2,400 completed the Isle of Man's Annual Earnings Survey, which gauged the average salaries from both the private and public sectors.
It showed 16.9% of people were paid below the living wage compared to 10.1% in 2021.
The jump has largely been put down to a rise in the living wage from £10.87 to £11.05 per hour that was introduced in August last year.
The survey also showed that 4.5% of people were earning the minimum wage last year, an increase of 3.3% from the year before.
The minimum wage was £9.50 per hour before being lifted to £10.75 in April this year.
The report said the rises in those earning below the living and minimum wages were "at least in part due to significant increases in both the living and minimum wages".
Tynwald has committed to aligning to the two figures within the next three years.
UK comparisons
The survey showed the sectors with the highest earners were legal and accountancy services, medical and health services and e-gaming.
On average men were paid £139 more than women each week, however it also showed on average men worked an extra 2.2 hours per week.
The differences in weekly earnings did not reveal the differences in pay for comparable jobs.
Compared to data in the UK's Annual Survey of Hours and Earnings, the report found people on the island earned more, taking home an average of 14.8% more than those in the UK.
That marked a significant jump from 2021, where Manx employees earned 7.7% more than their UK counterparts.
