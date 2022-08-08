In pictures: Lauder Common Riding

Lauder Common RidingDougie Johnston

Lauder brought down the curtain on common riding season in the Borders at the weekend

The summer festival season in the Borders reached the town of Lauder at the weekend with its common riding on Saturday.

More than 200 riders took part in the proceedings which date back to the 1600s.

It is one of a string of towns and villages to stage such celebrations across southern Scotland.

The event in Lauder traditionally brings down the curtain on the common riding season in the area.

Its common riding was discontinued in the 1800s but was then reinstated in 1911 and has continued since then.

The festivals see people take to horseback to ride to their town's historic boundaries.

Dougie Johnston

Hundreds of riders took to horseback for the celebration

Dougie Johnston

The celebrations in Lauder date back hundreds of years

Dougie Johnston

The common ridings are enjoyed by people of all ages

Dougie Johnston

It was the first time the common riding had been held since 2019 due to Covid

Dougie Johnston

A service at the war memorial is part of the proceedings in Lauder

Dougie Johnston

Crowds lined the route of proceedings in Lauder at the weekend