In pictures: Lauder Common Riding

The summer festival season in the Borders reached the town of Lauder at the weekend with its common riding on Saturday.

More than 200 riders took part in the proceedings which date back to the 1600s.

It is one of a string of towns and villages to stage such celebrations across southern Scotland.

The event in Lauder traditionally brings down the curtain on the common riding season in the area.

Its common riding was discontinued in the 1800s but was then reinstated in 1911 and has continued since then.

The festivals see people take to horseback to ride to their town's historic boundaries.