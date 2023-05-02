A former Douglas Council officer has been posthumously awarded the highest honour that the local authority can bestow.

Paul Cowin's family were presented with the Freedom of the Borough on his behalf at a ceremony on Friday.

The 66-year-old died in December shortly after retiring from a 49-year career with the council, latterly as assistant town clerk.

A council spokeswoman said he was a "figure who devoted almost half a century of his life to the capital".