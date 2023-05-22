Sir David Attenborough mural painted on building
A mural of Sir David Attenborough has been painted on the exterior of a new community arts centre.
The 7m by 6m (23ft by 20ft) artwork is part of a new site for the W.Ave Arts project in St Leonards, East Sussex.
It was created by local artist Abraham.O1 who said the veteran natural history broadcaster was "loved around the country".
A spokesperson for the project said Sir David was "an extraordinary man who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide".
W.Ave Arts, which creates art in derelict spaces, said its new premises was due to open in August.
Carol Cook, project organiser, said: "We sincerely appreciate all the incredible feedback we have received.
"It brings us immense joy to know that the people of St Leonards are enjoying our work."
Artist Abraham.O1 painted the giant mural in just three days.
He said: "As an artist, I am lucky and committed to bringing a new vision of the world to society."
