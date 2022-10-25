Businesses evacuated over gas leak at Lidl site
- Published
Three businesses were evacuated and residents asked to keep windows shut after a gas pipe was damaged in the building of a supermarket.
The gas leak happened at the site of a new Lidl store on Harlestone Road, Northampton, on Tuesday morning.
Gas supplier Cadent finished repairing the leak by the evening.
The company said supplies to other properties were unaffected.
A Cadent spokesperson said it had been working with the emergency services and a contractor to stop the gas escape and complete the repair.
Police closed the entrance to Lodge Way, at the junction with Harlestone Road, when the leak was discovered just before 08:30 BST. It has since been reopened.
Local fire crews asked nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed throughout the day.