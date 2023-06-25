Horse 'left to die' is now prize-winning show pony

A neglected horse which was abandoned and "left to die" on the side of a road in the Republic of Ireland is now a prize-winning show pony.

Woody, then a seven-year-old stallion, was in very poor health when he was found lying across a pavement in County Tipperary last year.

An eyewitness reported that the young horse collapsed of exhaustion after being used for sulky racing.

A sulky is a small horse-drawn cart traditionally used for transport and recreation, but sulky racing is illegal on public roads in Ireland.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to help the stricken animal in Clonmel on 15 October.

Officers then contacted the County Cork branch of the animal welfare charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue.

"I said: ‘Are we going to have a live horse here?’ recalled volunteer Kelly Mellerick, who co-ordinated Woody's rescue.

"Because it didn’t look good."