T﻿he Fort William Mountain Festival has set up an award in memory of a climber who died in an accident on Ben Nevis.

Rob Brown, who was originally from Cambridge and ran a guiding business from Fort William, died in a fall in Zero Gully in August.

In a tribute, the 33-year-old's family described him as an experienced, calm and confident climber who did not take risks.

T﻿he festival has set up the new Golden Axe Award film-making competition.

The event's organisers said Mr Brown had been a leader, an ideas man and valued member of the festival committee.

T﻿hey added that he had been an avid film-maker.