I﻿rish rock band U2's music has been described as a "bridge between Ireland and America" by United States President Joe Biden.

He made the remarks at a White House reception ahead of the Kennedy Center Honours on Sunday, which saw the band awarded one of America's most prestigious cultural awards.

T﻿he annual event recognises five stars from across music, screen and stage for their significant contribution to American culture.

T﻿he 2022 recipients also included actor George Clooney, singer Gladys Knight, singer-songwriter Amy Grant and composer Tania León.

During the event, President Biden described the United State sand Ireland as friends, linked in memory and imagination.

He said the members of U2 were inheritors of the Irish tradition of poetry and protest and had a belief in the dignity of all people.

Mr Biden said the band had changed the world over the past 40 years and continued to do so, quoting frontman Bono by saying "music can change the world because it can change people."

"﻿From this Irish-American president in a White House designed by Irish hands, I want to thank U2 for all you have done," he said.

"﻿You really make a difference."

Mr Biden referenced lyrics from the band's 1992 single One when discussing conflicts within the US and abroad.

"﻿At a moment when there's too much hate, too much anger, too much division here in America, and quite frankly, around the world," he said.

"We have to remember today, as their song goes, 'We're one, but we're not the same. We get to carry each other."

A﻿ctress Julia Roberts attended the event wearing a custom-made dress adorned with photos of George Clooney.