T﻿he Irish government needs to engage more with all communities in Northern Ireland with the current stalement at Stormont "not a realistic option", Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said.

M﻿r Varadkar was speaking at the Ard Fheis (annual party conference) of his party Fine Gael.

H﻿e added that Fine Gael needed to redouble its efforts to find a path forward for the restoration of a power-sharing government in Northern Ireland.

M﻿r Varadkar also criticised Sinn Féin and praised Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin.

The Fine Gael leader is due to replace Mr Martin as taoiseach on 17 December, as part of the deal their parties agreed to form a coalition government.

Mr Varadkar told party members: "Let's acknowledge that our Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been a good one.

"﻿Through difficult circumstances, including the latter stages of the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, he has been a voice for decency, kindness and common sense and we thank him for it."