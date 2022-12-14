More homes are to be added to the site of the first village to be built in Skye in more than 100 years.

Work is to start this week on 17 new affordable homes at Kilbeg in Sleat.

The project involves Sabhal Mòr Ostaig - The National Centre for Gaelic Language and Culture, Highland Council and Communities Housing Trust.

The properties will include six homes for social rent, eight affordable homes and three discounted plots for self-build projects.

Construction of 14 flats by a private developer on another part of the village site is due to start soon.

About 100 homes in total are to built in phases.

The latest phase of construction follows the provision of two affordable rent-to-buy properties, which are home to two young families.

Organisations involved in the village said it would help tackle Skye's housing needs.

Given Kilbeg's location near to Sabhal Mòr Ostaig it is expected that the development will attract Gaelic speakers or learners of all ages.

However, the homes will be open to all with a need to live or work in the area.