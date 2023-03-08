"She was literally out the front door when a neighbour's dog, which wasn't on a lead, just came up and attacked my dog out of the blue and just killed him there and then," Ms Hotchkiss, said.

"The owners weren't at the house. They didn't know the dog was outside and the dog had to be fought off by some people who were just passing by."

She added the incident happened "really quickly" and left her mother badly bruised.

She said her boss drove her home from work after she received a "scary call" from her mother.

"When I arrived there were police cars outside the house, the doors were open, and [when] I went in, my mum was just sat there with my dog covered in blood," she said.

"It was just horrible."

She described Darcy as the "perfect dog" who loved being around people.

"I have multiple sclerosis and whenever I was ill, he was very knowing. He knew when I was ill and really be there for me," she said.

"He saw me through some really dark times... so what happened was horrific with very little consequences as well."