A mysterious metal object has been discovered by people in Jersey walking along the north coast.

The space descent module sculpture at Les Platons, with a parachute attached, is also surrounded by yellow tape saying "caution".

Rachel Ara, a Jersey-born data and conceptual artist, set up the display on Tuesday evening as part of an exhibition with ArtHouse Jersey.

The exhibition, No Place Like Home, is exploring the concept of "home", debuting works shown in and outside of a gallery space.