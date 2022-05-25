Guernsey's States is set to make some savings on its contract with the island's bus company while routes are suffering temporary cuts.

CT Plus has had to cancel a number of services for the last few months because of issues with staffing caused by the Covid pandemic and Brexit, amongst other external factors.

The company said it was working to bring services back, but this would take time and, while services were cancelled, there was an agreed mechanism in place that only services operating were being paid for.

Environment and Infrastructure Committee President Lindsay De Sausmarez said reduced services meant "there is a saving to the States and the taxpayer".

CT Plus said it was working with the States to fix the driver shortage but there was "not one solution to recruitment".

It said it was tackling the problem through increased pay rates and it would be helped by the change in law to allow drivers to begin training before they are 21 - the legal age for driving a bus in the island.

The company said "the current reduction in services is... not something anyone wants".