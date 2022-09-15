A teenage boy is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a car and a motorbike in the south of Scotland.

T﻿he accident happened on the A709 close to the Shillahill Bridge near Lockerbie at about 23:15 on Wednesday.

T﻿he motorbike rider - a 16-year-old boy - was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment.

T﻿he 18-year-old driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa involved was unhurt.