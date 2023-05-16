A 15-year-old boy has been arrested following reports a group of people were threatened with an axe in broad daylight.

Nottinghamshire Police went to an address in Hawkins Close, Harworth, just after 13:45 BST on Monday.

The weapon was seized and the teenager was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

He has since been bailed with conditions while police investigate.