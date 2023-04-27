Pressure mounts for A-level students following strike disruption

For many Year 13s, their upcoming A-levels are the first exams they will sit.

Most pupils lost over half their expected days in the classroom due to the pandemic, a London School of Economics study found.

With GCSEs cancelled in 2021 for the now-final year cohort at East Barnet School, strike action is impacting their revision time too.

The pressure is mounting up for the students at the north London school, as they report how the stress is impacting their mental health.