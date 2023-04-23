A new therapy dog is helping young people who are being treated for eating disorders to be put at ease and laugh, his trainer said.

Sipho, the 10-month-old labradoodle puppy, goes with his owner, Bronwyne Stott, a paediatric nurse, to The Brambles, in Duston, Northampton.

Ms Stott, who works for the service run by Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), said: "He instinctively seems to know who is feeling anxious or vulnerable and will sit with his chin on their foot."

She said when he greets patients the entrance "they immediately feel more relaxed".