Manx Care takes over southern medical centre
Manx Care has taken over the running of a GP surgery in the south of the Isle of Man.
Ballasalla Medical Centre had been in limbo following the former GP partners' decision to hand back their contract.
All the staff members at the centre have now become employed by Manx Care.
Chief Executive Teresa Cope said patients would not "experience any changes to the way they access services".
'A stable solution'
The name of the facility has been changed to Ballasalla Group Practice and a new clinical lead GP has been appointed.
Martin Rankin has transferred from the Manx Emergency Doctor Service based at Noble's Hospital to take on the role.
Ms Cope said: "I’m really pleased that we are able to provide a stable solution to this issue and to those residents living in the south of the island by taking over the daily operations there."
A Manx Care spokeswoman said staff at the practice would be supported by members of the Integrated Primary and Community Care leadership team.
"Patients should continue to request appointments and other services as usual," she added.
