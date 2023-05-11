People have been urged to tell planning inspectors what they think of a proposed 662 acre (268 hectare) rail hub in Leicestershire.

Developer Tritax Symmetry wants to build the Hinckley National Rail Freight Interchange (HNRFI) in countryside between the town and Leicester.

The government will have the final say on the £750m scheme, which is opposed by some local councillors, because it is deemed to be a project important to national infrastructure.

The Planning Inspectorate has launched a consultation which runs until 23 June, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.