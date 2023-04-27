All GP surgeries on the Isle of Man have been shut to patients while staff receive training.

The closure, which began at 13:00 BST, was put in place for the remainder of the working day.

Manx Care previously said those in need of urgent care during the five-hour period should phone the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS).

The Minor Injuries Unit at Ramsey Cottage Hospital is also available until 20:00.