Dublin Airport: Drugs worth almost half a million euro seized

Dog next to pile of drugs in bagsAn Garda Síochána

'Blue' searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles

At a glance

  • Drugs with an estimated street value of €450,000 have been seized at Dublin airport

  • About 22.5kgs of herbal cannabis was found inside the baggage of a passenger from Los Angeles

  • A woman in her 30s has been arrested

Gardaí (Irish police) and the Irish Revenue service seized drugs with an estimated street value of €450,000 (£390,000) at Dublin Airport on Friday.

Detector dog Blue searched the luggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles.

About 22.5kgs of herbal cannabis was found inside the baggage.

Gardaí said a woman in her 30s has been arrested and was held for questioning.

They said the woman had since been before the courts and their investigations were ongoing.

