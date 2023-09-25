Gardaí (Irish police) and the Irish Revenue service seized drugs with an estimated street value of €450,000 (£390,000) at Dublin Airport on Friday.

Detector dog Blue searched the luggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Los Angeles.

About 22.5kgs of herbal cannabis was found inside the baggage.

Gardaí said a woman in her 30s has been arrested and was held for questioning.

They said the woman had since been before the courts and their investigations were ongoing.