A stowaway gecko is being cared for in Guernsey after travelling more than 8,000km (5,000 miles) to the bailiwick, an animal charity says.

The GSPCA said the Pacific gecko was brought in on Sunday after it had inadvertently been brought over from the Seychelles.

Now called Sally by the family that found it in their luggage, the little lizard was in quarantine, staff said.

A new home would be sought for her locally as it "won’t be possible to return her back to her homeland", they added, external.

GSPCA Manager Steve Byrne said Sally "seems to have broken the previous record of an Indian gecko two years ago”.

He said: “Sally is doing well and we are working with the States vets.

"Once the little gecko has completed quarantine, it will need a new home.”