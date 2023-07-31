Apology after wrong fuel put in petrol pumps
At a glance
Circle K has apologised after drivers put the wrong fuel into their cars
It happened after diesel was delivered into an underground petrol tank in Kill North on Saturday
Eighty seven customers were affected
A dedicated customer hotline has been opened to help people with vehicle issues or potential claims
More than 80 drivers filled their cars with diesel instead of petrol after fuel was put into the wrong pumps at a service station in the Republic of Ireland.
The isolated incident happened at Circle K's Kill North service station in County Kildare between 14:00 and 19:00 on Saturday.
Diesel was inadvertently delivered into an underground petrol storage tank, meaning all petrol pumps were affected, the company said, external.
After reviewing CCTV and sales data it said 87 customers had been affected.
"As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred," a statement from the company said.
"The issue at the site has since been resolved, with all pumps at the forecourt now operating normally."
The company has apologised to people affected and has set up a hotline for them to contact.
"We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim," it added.
What should I do if I use the wrong fuel?
Using the wrong fuel in your vehicle can cause serious damage to its engine.
Most of the damage comes from turning on the ignition after misfuelling.
If you realise you have put the wrong fuel in your car you should:
Keep car engine off and avoid putting the key in the ignition
Put the car in neutral and push to a safe place
Call a breakdown provider who can drain and flush your fuel system
Contact your insurance provider as soon as possible
If the engine is started after misfuelling it should be turned off immediately or as soon as it is safe to do so, and you should pull over to a safe spot.
The vehicle should then be put in neutral and a breakdown company should be contacted, as well as your insurance provider.
Source: RAC