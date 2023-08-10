A man has been injured in a stabbing in Leicester.

Police were called to Glover's Walk, in the Beaumont Leys area of the city, at 09:07 BST on Wednesday and found the injured man.

Leicestershire Police said the victim, who is in his 20s, was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries, which the force said were not thought to be life-threatening.

Detectives say no arrests have yet been made and appealed for anyone with information to contact them.