A wrongly jailed man who said he had £37,000 deducted from his compensation to cover lodgings while in jail says "common sense has prevailed" after the rule was scrapped.

The UK government's controversial rule removed living costs from money paid to people wrongly put behind bars.

Michael O'Brien was one of three men wrongly convicted of killing Cardiff newsagent Phillip Saunders in 1987.

The government rethink follows the case of Andrew Malkinson, who spent 17 years in jail for a rape he did not commit.