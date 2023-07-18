Man arrested after High Street e-scooter crash

Police cars on Bedford High Street

Emergency services attended the incident on Bedford's High Street

A man has been arrested after an e-scooter rider collided with a pedestrian in a busy town centre.

Police were called to the High Street, Bedford, at about 10:50 BST.

The force said a man and a woman were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The one-lane road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Bedford High Street was closed for traffic while police dealt with the incident

