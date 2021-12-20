Truro's New Year's Eve fireworks display has been called off due to Covid-19.

The display in the Cornish city will be postponed because of the "current and predicted position of the pandemic", Truro City Council announced.

A spokesperson said: "At this time, we want to ensure that we do not in anyway assist the virus to spread or to put any additional strain on our NHS and essential services.

"We would like to thank our sponsors, and everyone involved in planning the event for their support and generosity," they added.