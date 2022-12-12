Former England cricketer Graeme Swann has helped volunteers pack 1,250 old shoeboxes with donations for vulnerable people in Nottinghamshire.

The boxes were packed at Edwalton Parish Church on Sunday following a charity appeal for donations.

It was the third Christmas Shoebox Appeal by Sewa Day Nottingham - the charity said they were needed "more than ever" this year.

Former Nottinghamshire bowler Graeme Swann was part of a team of 40 people who volunteered to pack boxes.