Inspectors carried out a number of unannounced visits to six of the trust's acute services.

It reviewed urgent and emergency care and medical care, on both sites, because it was "concerned about the quality of services".

It inspected the maternity units to "look at those parts of the service that did not meet legal requirements due to concerns about the quality of services".

The CQC report said: "Staff did not always complete mandatory training and there were not always enough staff to meet the needs of patients."

A previous CQC inspection observed staff, women and visitors leaving maternity wards "without challenge", but this had now improved.

The latest report said: "Staff followed the baby abduction policy and undertook baby abduction drills."

The inspection report also said the category of safety required improvement, but the categories of being effective, caring, responsive and well-led, were deemed to be good.

The trust said: "Significant improvements within our maternity services at Bedford were also recognised, moving this particular service from an ‘inadequate’ to ‘requires improvement’ rating."