Homeless property to be extended despite anger
At a glance
Planning permission was granted to extend a shared house leased by St Mungo's in Brighton
The council received 40 objections due to noise and antisocial behaviour
St Mungo's said the accommodation would free up more spaces for people who need it
A homeless charity has been granted planning permission to extend a shared house for homeless people, despite fierce objections from neighbours.
There were heckles in the public gallery as Brighton and Hove City Council approved an extension for a house managed by St Mungo's homeless charity.
Under the plans, the house's capacity will increase from seven occupants to eight.
St Mungo's said the project would help free up spaces in hostels for people living on the streets.
The council received 40 objections to the planning application and when it was approved, people in the public gallery shouted that it was "an absolute joke".
One neighbour, Melissa Melly, said the shared house had been a "nightmare" for the past 18 years.
She said: “We have suffered severe sleep loss, disturbances from loud voices, slamming doors, visitors in and out day and night, drug taking and anti-social behaviour.
“This has been hugely detrimental to our mental and physical health as well as our relationships and ability to work.”
Dan Olney, St Mungo's regional director, said the home would provide accommodation for people "stuck in 24-hour hostels who no longer require that level of support" and would "play a pivotal role" in freeing up these spaces.
He said staff would be available from 9am to 5pm daily and the residents would not have “high needs”.
Any residents would also have to sign up for a licence and comply with a set of rules, he added.
