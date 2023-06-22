A major expansion of a Devon town to include up to 870 homes has been agreed in principle.

East Devon District Council’s Planning Committee approved the outline application for Cranbrook near Exeter, at a meeting on Tuesday.

The plans for the west of the town include space for a primary school, sport and recreational facilities, community uses, green infrastructure, as well as a mixed-use area of shops, food and drink and professional services.

Changes to roads include a new roundabout on London Road, a new secondary route from Station Road, as well new access to Burrough Fields and Cranbrook railway station, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.