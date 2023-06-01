The death of a man who was found in an alleyway is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

A murder investigation was opened after Toby Ridley was discovered between Station Road and Butt Hill in Whitwell, Derbyshire, on 10 December.

But Det Insp Maria Pleace, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said after "extensive inquiries", the 26-year-old's death was deemed not to be suspicious.

A 28-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death will face no further action, she added.