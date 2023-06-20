The museum had previously said it urgently needed to move premises because of issues with the current venue.

Those included the 60 steps within the Bradford city centre site which posed accessibility problems as well as structural issues with the building itself which meant the collection could no longer be stored safely.

Clive Barrett, chairman of trustees at the Peace Museum, said moving to a new site would be "transformational".

He added: "This is particularly exciting in light of Bradford receiving City of Culture for 2025, as we'll be able to welcome visitors from all over the world to our brand new museum in the heart of the district."

The museum said the grant would be used to create "exciting exhibitions and learning spaces, which will not only allow us to put much more of our collection on display, but which will also be accessible to everyone".

It added: "Opening in these new premises will create many more opportunities for visitors, researchers, and community groups to explore the diverse range of stories told by our collection."