Thieves have stolen several pieces of equipment from a fire station in the Borders.

Police believe the theft took place between 22:00 on Monday and 07:00 on Tuesday at the station on Newtown Road in Duns.

Officers are studying CCTV footage from around the area as part of their efforts to trace the thieves.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the force's non-emergency line, external.

Det Con Liam Myers added: "I would ask any motorists with dash cam equipment who were driving to check their footage as it could have captured an image which could assist our investigation."