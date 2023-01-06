Dozens of Elvis Presley tribute artists are in Birmingham for the annual European Elvis Championships on the eve of what would have been the singer's 88th birthday.

The competition runs until Sunday at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.

The winner of the competition will go on to appear at the Harbor Lights Elvis Festival 2023 in Weston-super-Mare.

Success there could lead to them performing in Memphis, Tennessee.

Presley, whose singing and style revolutionised popular music in the 1950s, died in August 1977.

During his lifetime he sold more than 300 million albums and made 33 films.

A biopic, directed by Baz Luhrmann, was released last year, with many critics praising actor Austin Butler's portrayal of the singer.