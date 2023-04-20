HS2 viaduct approved in Wendover countryside
At a glance
Viaduct will be built to carry HS2 over countryside at Wendover, Bucks
It is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB)
The 1,132ft (345m) Small Dean Viaduct will "echo the natural tones" of the landscape, HS2 Ltd said
Construction has been approved by Buckinghamshire Council
- Published
The construction of a viaduct to carry HS2 over an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been approved by a council.
The Small Dean Viaduct, across the A413, south of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, will be one of two places in the Chilterns where trains will be above ground.
The 1,132ft (345m) structure, with "enormous girders" made from weathered steel, will be set low into the landscape "to echo the natural tones of the surrounding landscape", HS2 Ltd said.
It was approved by Buckinghamshire Council.
The £71bn HS2 project is designed to improve links between London, Birmingham and the north of England.
It has faced criticism about the impact of the proposed route on swathes of countryside and woodland.
The viaduct has been designed by EKFB - a team made up of Eiffage, Kier, Ferrovial Construction and BAM Nuttall - working with their design partner, ASC and specialist architects Moxon.
Kay Hughes, HS2 Ltd’s design director said: "The innovative approach to Wendover’s Small Dean Viaduct is a great example of how HS2 can deliver elegant viaducts at a fraction of the normal carbon footprint and save construction time."
Once trains have crossed the viaduct, northbound trains will pass Wendover in a tunnel, the company said.
The A413 will be realigned to pass under the viaduct.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external