HS2 viaduct approved in Wendover countryside

The construction of a viaduct to carry HS2 over an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been approved by a council.

The Small Dean Viaduct, across the A413, south of Wendover, Buckinghamshire, will be one of two places in the Chilterns where trains will be above ground.

The 1,132ft (345m) structure, with "enormous girders" made from weathered steel, will be set low into the landscape "to echo the natural tones of the surrounding landscape", HS2 Ltd said.

It was approved by Buckinghamshire Council.