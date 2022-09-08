Plans to make a beach more accessible have been unveiled.

Beach and water wheelchairs, raised sunbeds and accessible beach huts could become available in Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

The measures follow a number of complaints that local beaches were inaccessible for people with mobility issues over the summer.

Ryde Town Council has put forward new proposals and applied for a £10,000 grant to fund the improvements.

Non-slip polyester mats could also be installed in order to create a route on the sand towards the sea.

Further consultation with the Isle of Wight Council will be needed to determine the exact location of the accessible stretch of beach, the town council has said.

All-terrain wheelchairs have recently been introduced by Sandown Town Council, in partnership with the Isle of Wight Council and the Sandown Beach Lifeguards.

There are plans to expand the scheme next year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.