Charity football match helps rare gene condition
At a glance
Lucinda Andrews' son Leo was born with the rare genetic condition TBCD
It leaves children unable to move by the age of four
Fewer than 50 cases have been identified worldwide
Celebrities, including former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer and singer James Arthur, took part in a charity football match in Chatham to raise funds for research
- Published
A charity football match has been held to help a child with one of the rarest genetic conditions in the world.
Leo Andrews is one of fewer than 50 children worldwide who have the condition TBCD, with sufferers losing all movement by about the age of four.
His family hope research with existing drugs can help improve his condition.
Celebrities including singer James Arthur and former Eastenders actor Danny Dyer took part in a charity football match at the home of Chatham Town in Kent.
Lucinda Andrews set up the Life for Leo foundation after her son was born with TBCD in 2021.
“There’s thousands and thousands of prescription meds out there and they’re looking to see if any of them could be repurposed to treat the TBCD gene," she said.
"They’re testing each to see how it alters the effect of the function of Leo’s TBCD gene, and they’re looking for one that can improve the function.
"And hopefully that will then help all children with TBCD.”
The research, being carried out by a firm in California, costs more than £200,000 but Lucinda is already more than halfway towards that target.
Danny Dyer, who played Mick Carter in the BBC soap, said he was happy to take part in the charity match on 17 September.
"I don’t feel famous," he said, "but I understand that you can use it for the right reasons.
"If you can change people’s lives with fame then I think you’ve got a responsibility to do it, so that’s why I’m here."
Also at the event was another former Eastender, Ricky Groves, who played Gary Hobbs for 10 years.
“All charities are fishing in the same pool," he said, "and it’s a bit tough out there for a lot of people.
"With being a celebrity you get invited and you meet nice people, so I thought ‘yeah, why not lend a hand?’”
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.