Thirteen roads outside schools in a town have had their speed limits reduced to 20mph (32km/h) during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Devon County Council said it would ensure pupils and staff could walk to and from school in safety in Newton Abbot.

Schools and colleges with the new reduction are St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Coombeshead Academy, Decoy Community Primary School, Wolborough C of E Primary, Highweek Primary and Newton Abbot College.

The council said speed restrictions for each road would "depend on the opening hours of each school", and that they would be active an hour before the school opened and an hour after it shut.