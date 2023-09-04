Speed limit reduced to 20mph outside town's schools
At a glance
Thirteen roads get see 20mph (32km/h) speed reduction during school drop-off and pick-up times
Devon County Council says it will make roads safer for students attending seven schools in Newton Abbott
Speed reductions will be active an hour before the schools open and an hour after they close
- Published
Thirteen roads outside schools in a town have had their speed limits reduced to 20mph (32km/h) during school drop-off and pick-up times.
Devon County Council said it would ensure pupils and staff could walk to and from school in safety in Newton Abbot.
Schools and colleges with the new reduction are St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Coombeshead Academy, Decoy Community Primary School, Wolborough C of E Primary, Highweek Primary and Newton Abbot College.
The council said speed restrictions for each road would "depend on the opening hours of each school", and that they would be active an hour before the school opened and an hour after it shut.
Sally Herbert, head teacher of Decoy Community Primary School, said the restrictions would make it safer for students heading in and out of school.
She said: “Decoy children and families often arrive at school upset by a near miss that has happened on the journey to school.
"We actively encourage families to walk to school if they can and welcome the 20mph speed limits."
Roads that will have the speed reductions are Coombeshead Road, Pitt Hill Road, Neville Road, Old Exeter Road, Knowles Hill Road, Netley Road, Abbotsbury Road, Waverley Road, Milton Road, Garston Avenue, Chelston Road, Bury Road and Fisher Road.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, external, Facebook, external and Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk, external.