Alderney to upgrade 'unsafe' Ambulance Service

The States of Alderney has announced it will provide an extra £50,000 to upgrade Alderney's Ambulance Service.

It will be used to provide "suitable medical and pharmaceutical governance" and create two paramedic positions to work with the 11 volunteers, the States said.

The announcement follows an independent report by the Association of Ambulance Chief Executives, which found "the service was not fit for purpose" and said the model was "unsafe".

Following the publication of the report, Alderney's only paramedic handed in his resignation.

The £50,000 has been allocated in addition to the existing budget of £71,000 previously agreed to meet the operating costs of running Alderney's Ambulance Service.

The States said a number of UK paramedics have already expressed an interest in coming to Alderney on six-month secondments and the first three of six prospective candidates are scheduled to visit the island.

The States will now explore the financing options to pay for the upgraded service and will engage with the community to seek the public’s views.