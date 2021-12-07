Covid testing site closed due to weather
A coronavirus-testing site in Guernsey has been closed because of the weather.
Officials said the site, on the East Arm of the harbour, would be shut for all of Tuesday.
A drop-in clinic in the terminal building can be used by travellers instead.
It will be open until 10:30 GMT on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, they said.
Testing at the East Arm site, for vehicle drivers only, external, is due to be available until 10 December, from 08:30 to 10:15 between Monday and Friday.