Bronte and Austen treasures saved by national libraries charity

A collection of British literary treasures has been saved from sale abroad by a national libraries charity.

Rare handwritten poems by Emily Brontë, works by Robert Burns and Jane Austen first editions are included in the collection.

Friends of National Libraries (FNL) have raised over £15m to acquire the Honresfield Library, which houses the works, and say they intend to keep it in the public domain.

The library has been largely inaccessible for the last 80 years.

It was curated towards the end of the 19th century by Rochdale mill owner William Law.