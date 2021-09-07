A Scottish hospitality group hopes to encourage young people to get the Covid vaccine at the same time as applying for a job.

Signature Pubs, which owns 24 venues in Scotland, says it needs to hire about 120 people due to staff shortages across the country.

Candidates will be able to apply for positions across the company at Paramount in Aberdeen on Tuesday afternoon while getting vaccinated.

Director Nic Wood said many venues were struggling to keep the doors open.