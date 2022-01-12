More than 20% of CalMac staff are having to self-isolate, the west coast ferry operator has said.

More than twice as many of its frontline are absent than there were at Hogmanay due to Covid.

The company said staff working in its ports and in customer care were also affected.

CalMac, which operates more than 30 ferries, moved to an essential service timetable on 3 January.

It said the disruption was expected to continue for some time due to the increased level of absences.