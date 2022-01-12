CalMac hit by increased staff absences
At a glance
More than 20% of CalMac staff are having to self-isolate, the west coast ferry operator has said.
More than twice as many of its frontline are absent than there were at Hogmanay due to Covid.
The company said staff working in its ports and in customer care were also affected.
CalMac, which operates more than 30 ferries, moved to an essential service timetable on 3 January.
It said the disruption was expected to continue for some time due to the increased level of absences.
'Essential deliveries'
CalMac said 151 crew and 35 port staff were currently unavailable because of Covid.
Maritime law sets out a legal requirement that ferries must not operate without a minimum number of crew on board.
CalMac said positive cases on a ferry meant replacement crew had to be sourced, which could result in sailings being cancelled if the crew could not be found in time.
Managing director Robbie Drummond said: “The absence of so much of our frontline staff is placing immense pressure on our ability to maintain a normal service.
"We are now focusing as much of our resources as possible on keeping essential deliveries going to our communities."