Jersey Bowling Club could move to Warwick Farm when it is forced out of its current space at Westmount.

The move is to make way for the new hospital road.

The club objected to the plans to expand the road and asked the States to find a new home.

Deputy Hugh Raymond said they can move next September and promised to involve the club in plans for its new facilities.

He added: "Last week we wrote to the executive committee at Jersey Bowling Club to inform them that Warwick Farm has been secured as the future home for the club.

"The bowling club, which is being relocated to enable improved access to the new hospital site, will remain at their current home until September 2022, before moving to their new home."

Jim Le Lion, president of Jersey Bowling Club, said: "At this time we are just looking forward to a new home should it come about."