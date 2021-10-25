Anger over Lincolnshire Wolds oil drilling plan
Controversial plans to drill for oil in the Lincolnshire Wolds have been recommended for approval.
Egdon Resources has applied for permission at a site in the village of Biscathorpe, which is believed to contain more than 30m barrels of oil.
Planning officers at Lincolnshire County Council have recommended the application is given the go ahead.
The proposal has attracted objections from residents, local MP Victoria Atkins and environmental groups.
Paul Milner, from the Campaign to Protect Rural England, said the charity was "very concerned" about the plan and urged the council to reject it.
"It's very clear in the government national planning policy that the protection of the landscape and scenic beauty should be given great weight in Areas Of Outstanding Natural Beauty," he said.
"Therefore we see no justification for oil drilling in the Lincolnshire Wolds."
More than 200 residents have lodged objections and a petition against the plan has attracted more than 1,200 signatures.
Local protester Amanda Suddaby said: At this point in history I think it's fairly shocking that we are moving in that direction.
"It's totally contrary to everything that we should be trying to achieve at this stage in the climate crisis."
Council planning officials said they were unable to consider climate change when assessing the development, only if it met "acceptable land use in planning terms".
"The impacts of the proposal on landscape character and visual impact are considered by officers to be minor in nature given the duration of the proposal and that it is entirely reversible," the officers' report said.
Mark Abbott, Egdon's managing director said despite a move towards renewable energy "oil remains a critical resource to heat our homes and businesses".
Mr Abbott said the planned development was on an existing site. "Biscathorpe was drilled in 2018 without any impact on the environment or local people," he said. "We recognise this is a very sensitive area. If granted planning consent we will carefully manage our operations, working closely with the County Council and the Environment Agency. "
The decision on whether to give approval is due to be made at a council meeting next week.